Nickelback Shares New Single “Those Days” Ahead of New LP Release

Nickelback, which is one of the best-selling rock groups of the past few decades, has shared their latest single, “Those Days,” ahead of their new forthcoming LP, Get Rollin’, which itself is set to drop on November 18.

From staying out past curfew to falling in love for the first time, Nickelback’s newest single is a loving ode to the good times had.

The diamond-certified multi-platinum selling band’s frontman, Chad Kroeger, sings on the nostalgic new track: The time we’d waste, cause life could wait… What we’d give to relive just a single day.

The band previously released another new single, “San Quentin,” which was the first new track from their forthcoming LP.

Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023. In addition to “Those Days” and “San Quentin,” the standard version of the new album will feature an additional nine new songs all penned by Nickelback. And the deluxe edition will add four bonus tracks: acoustic versions of “High Time,” “Just One More,” “Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?” and “Horizon.”

Pre-order the band’s new LP HERE.

Get Rollin’ Tracklist :

1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *

* Get Rollin’ Deluxe Version

Pre-save/Pre-order HERE

Photo by Richard Beland / via Rogers and Cowan PMK