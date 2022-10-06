Takeoff and Quavo Talk Migos Breakup: Sometimes “Sh*t Don’t Work Out”

Lately, rappers Takeoff and Quavo have been releasing music together—notably without their third Migos collaborator Offset.

As a result, some may be wondering what happened to the award-winning, vast-selling trio.

Well, now Quavo and Takeoff have talked about the split, noting that, “Sometimes shit don’t work out.”

Offset has started working as a solo artist, while the other two emcees have been embarking on a journey together as a duo.

In May, controversial media personality DJ AKademiKs told TMZ that he “actually spoke to Offset just the other day, and while there might be some tense feelings, he doesn’t think any beef will escalate to a full-scale split.”

At first, there was hope that Offset’s departure was just a way to drum up drama ahead of dropping new songs. But since the summer, more clarity has manifested and it seems like the split is for real. Migos cancelled their performance at Governors Ball over the summer, for one. And since that split, Offset has released new music while Quavo and Takeoff have continued to release new songs, including a forthcoming new LP, Only Built For Infinity Links.

More recently, Quavo and Takeoff stopped by the Big Facts podcast and talked about the trio’s split and whether or not fans can look for new Migos music in the future.

“We want to see our career as a duo,” said Quavo. “Because we came from a loyal family that’s supposed to work together. And sometimes when shit don’t work out, it’s not meant to be.”

Added Takeoff on the trio’s future, “We don’t know all the answers. God know. We pray a lot so only time will tell. Aint nothing got to change.”

Quavo added, “We stand on loyalty. And sometimes that sh** ain’t displayed. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell.”

The Shade Room posted about the conversation on Instagram, which you can see below, writing, “While speaking with #DJScream on the @bigfactspod the men were asked about Culture IV. Quavo said, “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, because you know we just came from a loyal family.” He added, “you supposed to stick together but sometimes s**t don’t work.”



“Takeoff chimed off saying that they don’t know all the answers but God does. “We pray a lot. Only time will tell. We’re always family ain’t nothing gone change.” Quavo did touch on loyalty and explained the issues with the group has nothing to do with their label QC but everything to do with “the three brothers.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)