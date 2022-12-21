Night 3: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and Inara George Cover “The Things We Do For Love” for Hanukkah Sessions

For night three of Hanukkah, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and musical pal Greg Kurstin were joined by Inara George for a cover of the song “The Things We Do For Love.”

The Foo Fighters’ official Twitter account shared the news, writing, “Once referred to as the ‘biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,’ 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits—here’s one of the many: ‘The Things We Do For Love’ as sung by Inara George (@birdnbeemusic)! #happyhanukkah#hanukkahsessions#chanukkah“

For the third year in a row, Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman, and musical pal, Greg Kurstin, are celebrating Hanukkah with their annual week of covers known as the Hanukkah Sessions.

Each year, the duo celebrates songs written by Jewish artists.

This year, the duo kicked off their traditional week of covers by performing a rendition of “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears, getting a little help from movie producer Judd Apatow.

Grohl and Kurstin recorded their performances for the sessions in front of a live studio audience at Largo in Los Angeles earlier this month. Reportedly, other performances this year include offerings from P!NK, Violet Grohl, Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass. Proceeds from the Hanukkah Sessions will go to the Anti-Defamation League.

For night two, the duo was joined by P!nk for a rendition of her song “Get The Party Started.”

In 2020, the first-annual Hanukkah Sessions included covers of songs by the Beastie Boys, Drake, Peaches, Bob Dylan, the Velvet Underground, and more. Last year, Grohl and Kurstin performed songs by Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Barry Manilow, Van Halen, Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel, The Clash, and KISS.

The first two seasons are all available to stream on all DSPs. Check back with American Songwriter for an update on the latest from Grohl and Kurstin and their Hanukkah Sessions.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images