WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation (Supporting Our Next Generation of Songwriters) today announced that it will continue its partnership with H&R Block and again provide free tax preparation services to songwriters in the Nashville area this spring. The program is part of its effort to provide direct assistance to working music creators during the pandemic and beyond.



“We encourage songwriters to utilize free tax preparation this year as we know so many of them are suffering. The pandemic has put many burdens on creators and we are hopeful that the Foundation can alleviate this one. We thank H&R Block for their partnership and sharing our commitment to helping the Nashville songwriting community,” said NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation President David Israelite.



For more information and to make a free tax preparation appointment, please visit SONGSfoundation.org and fill out the form under the “Free Tax Preparation.”



About the Foundation: Launched in 2015, the NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation supports songwriters through funding educational programs, direct financial assistance and services, and through partnerships with like-minded institutions and organizations to enhance opportunities for music creators. The Foundation has provided over $250,000 in funding, grants and scholarships to universities including Belmont, LA College of Music, MTSU and Howard University, among others. The Board includes Steven Tyler, Jewel, Kara DioGuardi, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Lee Thomas Miller, David Israelite, Danielle Aguirre and Charlotte Sellmyer.

