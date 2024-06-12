No, Carly Pearce Does Not Worship the Devil: Country Star Sets the Record Straight Over Foolish Fan Theory

In what is a bit of a strange announcement, country star Carly Pearce is taking a stand: No, she does not worship the devil.

666 or satan to not comment. First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668. I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards… https://t.co/bUtani27rG — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 12, 2024

According to an X post by the “What He Didn’t Do” singer, a number of netizens have been over-analyzing her recent CMA Fest photos. According to the star, a number of users have pointed out “hidden messages” in the photos of Carly Pearce that reference the devil.

However, upon looking at the original X post containing the photos, there do not seem to be any comments or reposts accusing the star of inserting Satanic imagery into her photos. They have likely either been removed or deleted.

The set of photos Pearce references in her X post show her and a number of other artists, including Hardy, on-stage and back-stage at CMA Fest last week. One of the photos shows Pearce and a group of men standing in a tour bus parking spot labeled “668”.

In her captioned repost, Pearce took a stand and cleared the air.

“I’ve seen too many comments about this being some sort of ‘hint’ towards 666 or satan to not comment,” said Pearce. “First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668. I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS. So, for anyone wondering… there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage 🤍🙏🏼”

Well, glad you cleared that up, girl!

What Is Carly Pearce Currently Up To?

Pearce is currently touring with country superstar Tim McGraw across the United States for his Standing Room Only Tour.

Earlier this year, she announced the release of her newest album Hummingbird, which came out shortly before CMA Fest. She also recently released a song called “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with backing vocals from fellow country star Chris Stapleton.

