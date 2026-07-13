Noah Kahan Becomes Fourth Artist to Be Inducted Into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame After Four Sold Out Shows in Boston

Noah Kahan just made history in Boston. After selling out four shows at Boston’s Fenway Park, the singer, who’s currently on The Great Divide World Tour, became the fourth artist to be inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame.

Kahan’s induction came during his fourth and final concert in Boston. During the phone call segment of his show, Kahan picked up a call from his mom, Lauri Berkenkamp.

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“I can’t believe you’re the only artist to ever sell out four consecutive nights at Fenway Park. But I’m not surprised. I knew you could do it, I’ve known all along,” Berkenkamp told her son. “I also have some news to share. On behalf of Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox, you are officially being inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame!”

Kahan is now the fourth artist in Fenway Music Hall of Fame. Billy Joel received the honor in 2019, while Paul McCartney and Zac Brown Band did so in 2022.

Noah Kahan Reflects on His Boston Shows

Kahan, who grew up in Vermont, has long expressed his love for New England. During his night three performance, People reported that Kahan told the audience, “Every single crowd, it feels like I’m playing for my family for real.”

“In my heart, I feel like I’m playing for the people that made my career happen,” he said. “I do believe New England is the only reason I am where I am.”

After wrapping up his stint in Boston, Kahan took to Instagram to reflect on the experience.

“I’ll never forget it. I’ll never be able to explain it. I’ll just be happy I have forever to remember it,” he wrote. “Thank you for the greatest 4 nights of my career. Thank you to New England for showing up like family.”

Next up, Kahan will Chicago and New York, where he’ll play two shows each. Stops in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Denver, and more, will follow before Kahan wraps up the North American leg of his tour in Seattle on Aug. 31.

From there, Kahan will head to Australia and New Zealand for a series of shows. Kahan will follow that up with a European run, which will wrap on Dec. 7 in Paris.

Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images