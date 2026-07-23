“Nobody Else Has That”: Riley Green Reveals the One-of-a-Kind Upgrade Carson Daly Made to His Chair on ‘The Voice’

Riley Green’s chair on The Voice will be unlike any other before it. During an interview with K99.1 FM, the country singer revealed that he was faced with a bit of a problem when he first sat in his spinning red chair as a coach.

“Carson Daly said, ‘What are you going to do with your hat? Are you going to wear it during the show?’” Green recalled of the Voice host. “I said, ‘Well, I can’t because… you can’t wear a cowboy hat with a tall chair like that.’ I was like, ‘Man, it’d be cool to have a little holster for it.’”

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That’s all Daly needed to hear.

“He’s like, ‘Well, I’m one of the executive producers. I can probably get that done,’” Green said. “Next thing I know, I got a little holster for my hat. Nobody else has that.”

Green said that he believes the update to his chair has given him an advantage on the show.

“Having the hat whenever you’re trying to get somebody to pick you for their team, when you can pull it out and put it on, they know you’re serious,” he explained. “… Little strategy coming into play.”

Riley Green Opens Up About His Experience on The Voice

Elsewhere during the interview, Green opened up about getting the Voice gig, admitting that a job like that “never crossed my mind.”

“When they called me about it, they were interested in me being on the show, I still thought, ‘There’s no way,’” he said. “It’s been such a cool experience.”

“Everybody’s great, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine,” Green continued of his fellow season 30 coaches. “I just can’t believe I’m on the show. All the contestants that are coming on there, it’ll be cool to get to try to help them out along the way.”

When the coaches aren’t hard at work, they’ve been getting to know each other on set.

“I definitely the biggest smart aleck, I think, but Adam Levine’s close,” Green said. “He’s right there with me.”

While the coaches haven’t pulled any pranks just yet, Green has an idea about who his first target will be.

“I’m too scared to pull any pranks on Queen Latifah. She rode in on a Harley one day. No way,” Green joked. “Maybe on Kelly. I might pull a prank on her. I’m sure she would [get revenge].”

Season 30 of The Voice will premiere Monday, Sept. 21 on NBC.

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