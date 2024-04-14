Ruby Leigh Is Living Her Best Life, Shares Backstage Video with Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr

Ruby Leigh made a name for herself while on The Voice. However, that wasn’t the beginning or end of her journey. She has been working toward her dream of being a star since she was just nine years old. She’s continuing her path to the top after the show as well. However, life isn’t all work and no play for the Missouri native. She takes plenty of time to enjoy life and hit some great concerts. Yesterday, she shared a video of her hanging out with Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr.

In the post, Leigh wrote “Saw Blackberry Smoke last night in St. Louis! Thanks to [Charlie Starr] for meeting with us and for letting us come backstage!” She added, “Such a great show! Great to finally meet him after nearly two years. If you want to have a fun time, go see Blackberry Smoke. You won’t be upset.”

The video shows Leigh and Starr hanging out backstage. During the interaction, she tells her fans once again to go see Blackberry Smoke live. Then, Starr urges everyone to see Leigh live. At that point, she says she has “a couple of shows” coming up. The video also contains some clips of the band performing as well as photos of them onstage.

Ruby Leigh Reflects on Life After The Voice

Recently, Leigh sat down with American Songwriter to discuss how she got started, her plans for the future, and life after being on The Voice. “It’s been incredible,” she said about her life after being on the show. “Coming back home after doing that—being on national television—and having the support I‘ve had from so many different places and coming back home and having all these people still support me is incredible,” she added. That support includes people coming to see her perform live. “I’ve been selling out shows,” she revealed. “That’s always nice and it’s really exciting for me.”

She has also been getting recognized in her small hometown. Additionally, she’s getting recognition during her frequent recent trips to Nashville. About the recognition, she said, “It’s been really cool but I wouldn’t say I’m a hometown hero. That’s for other people to decide. But coming back home and walking through my town of 68 people, it’s cool to have the recognition I didn’t have before.”

