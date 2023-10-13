Offset dropped his highly-anticipated new solo album, Set It Off today. Additionally, the former Migos member unveiled the official video for “Say My Grace” featuring Travis Scott.

To say that Set It Off is a star-studded release would be an understatement. Offset brought a powerhouse guest list to his new album. Future, Travis Scott, Latto, Yung Nudy, Mango Foo, and Don Toliver all appear on the record. Additionally, he featured his wife, Cardi B on two tracks.

Offset’s life has changed drastically between his first solo album and his new release. Most notably, he lost his close friend and bandmate, TakeOff, to gun violence last year in Houston, Texas. However, the rapper says he still feels his friend’s presence in the studio which helped him push through making Set It Off.

“Even on my own journey, I still feel his presence and his energy,” Offset said in a recent interview, per Billboard. He added that he could hear his late friend in his head telling him, “We got to go hard. We got to win … This ain’t the end of it. We got to win.”

Offset added that TakeOff was always supportive and hyping him to do bigger and better things. “I just keep that in the back of my head and just keep pushing,” he said.

However, Offset had more than the memory of his friend to carry him through making this new album. His family urged him on when he found himself in a creative slump. More specifically, his sons pushed him to finish the record. In the interview, the rapper said that his boys’ desire to hear new music from him pushed him to finish Set It Off when he thought he couldn’t. “It was like they giving me more life when I felt like I was draining … it just sparked the juice,” he said of his family.

Along with the new album, Offset released the video for “Say My Grace” featuring Travis Scott. UDiscover Music reports that the duo recorded the video earlier this year in Thailand. They recorded at The Sanctuary of Truth Museum, Nong Noch Botanical Gardens, and the Pattaya Floating Market.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group