Offset Unveils ‘Set It Off’ Track List Featuring Cardi B, Travis Scott, Latto, and More

Offset will drop his sophomre solo album, Set It Off next Friday, October 13. So far, the former Migos member has released two singles from the upcoming effort. First, fans got “Jealousy” featuring his wife, Cardi B. Then, he released “Fan” along with the album announcement last month. Now, with a little more than a week until the big day, he has released the record’s track list.

Videos by American Songwriter

Offset took to social media on October 4 to share the info with his fans and followers. Not only did he share the full track list, but he also revealed an impressive list of features. Set It Off will feature guest appearances from Travis Scott, Yung Nudy, Chloe Bailey, Future, and more.

This release follows his 2019 solo debut Father of 4, which also contained a roster of top talent. That record included guest spots from Travis Scott, J. Cole, Gucci Mane, and Gunna among others. This time around, Offset chose to collaborate with several female artists such as R&B singer Chloe Bailey, Latto, and of course, Cardi B.

Earlier this year, Offset told Variety, that this album will see him entering a new phase of his career. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he said. Then, he added that his objective with the release is to “do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist.”

This is a project the Georgia-born emcee has been waiting to release quite some time. He told the publication, “I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now.”

During the interview, Offset said his upcoming album would include Takeoff’s final verse. However, his late cousin and Migos collaborator’s name does not appear on the track list.

Set It Off Track List

On the River Say My Grace (feat. Travis Scott) Worth It (feat. Don Toliver) Broad Day (feat. Future) Fan Freaky (feat. Cardi B) Hop out the Van Don’t You Lie I’m On Big Dawg Night Vision Skyami (Feat. Mango Foo) Dissolve Fine as Can Be (feat. Latto) Buss My Watch Dope Boy (feat. Yung Nudy) Princess Cut (feat. Chloe) Jealousy (feat. Cardi B) Blame It on Set Upside Down Healthy

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group