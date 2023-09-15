Offset Announces Album Release Date, Drops New Single “FAN”

We’re now less than a month away from former Migos member Offset’s sophomore solo album. After months of anticipation and build-up, the 31-year-old took to Instagram Thursday (September 14) to let the world know that his impending LP is titled Set It Off, and that it will arrive on October 13.

Set It Off follows up Offset’s solo debut Father of 4, which released in February 2019 and included marquee features like J. Cole, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Gunna, and more. For Set It Off, which he discussed during a May interview with Variety, Offset will be collaborating with multiple female acts such as R&B singer Chloe Bailey and surging emcee Latto, on top of the previously released single “Jealousy” with his wife Cardi B.

“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he told Variety about Set It Off. “The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time… I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now.”

To help him “bust through the door” with his revamped solo efforts, Offset released “FAN” on Friday (September 15), his latest promotional single for Set It Off. Seeing him employ an unlikely auto-tuned croon on the song’s first verse, Offset comes with a chip on his shoulder on “FAN,” rapping about his preference for self-reliance over trusting others.

Though the track list for Set It Off has yet to be revealed, it’s fair to assume that “FAN” will land on it, alongside the aforementioned single “Jealousy.” Additionally, as he noted in the Variety piece, Travis Scott and Takeoff will also be featured on the album, as the latter’s verse will be one of the last he ever recorded before his tragic death in late 2022.

“It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now,” Offset said of his fallen former Migos collaborator Takeoff. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

