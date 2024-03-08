Oliver Anthony Issues Warning to Fans With Fake Abraham Lincoln Quote

Country-folk singer Oliver Anthony has taken to Twitter/X to announce that he’s going to be posting more on the platform. According to his post, he believes he’s done his fans “a disservice.” This comes in the form of not being present on Twitter and allowing them to know more about him as a person.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I have done some of you a disservice, by not being present enough on this particular platform,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “I’ve allowed you to form opinions of me from words written by others, and not given you enough of me to form an honest opinion. I will do better.”

Additionally, he included an image of Abraham Lincoln with a purposefully misattributed quote. It reads, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

Fans in the comments shared their support for him, writing uplifting messages and words of encouragement. “You go where God takes you and use that musical gift that many of us need to hear in a time that many of us struggle,” one user wrote. Another commented that they saw a recent interview with him, writing, “I appreciate your boldness, bro. And I also think you should stick to your convictions. You do not need to fall into the mold of a cookie-cutter musician.”

I have done some of you a disservice, by not being present enough on this particular platform. I've allowed you to form opinions of me from words written by others, and not given you enough of me to form an honest opinion.



I will do better. pic.twitter.com/2y4f383ti7 — Oliver Anthony Music (@AintGottaDollar) March 7, 2024

[RELATED: Oliver Anthony Shares Emotional New Details on Debut Album, Prays His Songs “Help People Get Through the Hard Days to Come”]

Oliver Anthony Remains Highly Focused on His Debut Album

Around January, Oliver Anthony took to Instagram to share that he had begun working on his debut full-length album. He posted a photo of himself playing his guitar along with a heartfelt caption about the process.

“Today, I started recording my first album in an old church in Georgia,” he began. “I don’t cry very often but have this week. This is such an incredible opportunity. I have been so blessed to be given the chance to share my music with the world.”

He continued, “I pray that these songs will help people get through the hard days to come,” concluding with, “I love y’all. I won’t let you down.” Around January 10, an update on the album came through the pipeline. Band member Caleb Dillard shared that the album was “halfway done.”

In an interview with Billboard, Oliver Anthony shared the message behind his debut, and what he hopes to get across in his music. “I think if there’s a message that needs to be spread, it’s probably that we just desperately need to connect on a personal level with each other,” he said. “As a society, I think we rely too much on communicating with each other through the internet. The difference between talking in person and a text message is totally different—things get misunderstood and misrepresented.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images