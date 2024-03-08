Blackstar ID:CORE V4 Review: Next-Level Modeling Amps

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The world of modeling amps can be disorienting — from budget practice amps to cutting-edge powerhouses, the market is flooded with options.

But what if I told you there's one amp that manages to combine affordability, versatility, and quality into one single device?

Cue in the Blackstar ID:CORE V4, the latest update to the famous modeling amp series. Although it may not seem too flashy on the outside, I can assure you these amps will blow your head off — and I mean it.

From high-quality effects to the perfect blend between American and British tones, the ID:CORE V4 should be more than enough for any at-home or gigging musician. Let's find out if it's the right one for you:

Blackstar ID:CORE V4: Our Take (4.6/5)

Blackstar's ID:CORE amplifiers are (and have been for quite a while) some of the best practice amps in the market. Despite their affordable price, these amazing amps come equipped with all the features you'll ever need — and the new V4 is here to take them to a whole new level.

After three years of arduous research, Blackstar finally decided to upgrade its star product. But before I dive into what's new, let's take a look at the most basic features of the ID:CORE series.

At their core (pun intended), the ID:CORE series are tube-inspired modeling amps that can handle every tone you can imagine. From modern, high-gain tones to classic British-sounding presets the possibilities are pretty much endless.

The included modulation, delay, and reverb effects will also ensure you get a complete, pedalboard-like experience. And, as a bonus for tone lovers, the ID:CORE amps also feature an "Infinite Shape Feature" knob that will let you blend and shift between American and British sound profiles.

But that's not all! Each ID:CORE amp features two speakers fully integrated with Blackstar's super wide stereo sound for a cutting-edge immersive experience. Or, you can connect it to your mobile device through the streaming jack to process your playing on the spot.

And if you're ready to get your hands dirty regarding your tones, the Architect software will let you modify your presets in much greater detail. Forget about endlessly messing around with knobs — the Architect editor will change the way you think about your tone.

What I love: Versatile modeling experience

12 built-in effects

Tone editing software

Six amp voicings What Could Be Improved: Footswitch and USB not included

No on-board EQ

So... What's New in V4?

With all these features and perks in mind, it seems as though ID:CORE amps couldn't be improved much further. And, in all honesty, that is pretty much the case.

The Blackstar ID:CORE V4 series doesn't bring much to the table compared to V3, but it's definitely worth checking out if you're after a new practice amp.

The first difference with the previous V3 is that the fourth generation features USB-C connectivity instead of USB mini. This not only allows for a better connection between your PC and your amp but also makes it more compatible with modern devices.

The ID:CORE V4 also comes equipped with a power reduction feature that allows you to retain your tone quality at low volumes. I know it's hard to believe, but with this new switch, the amp sounds exactly the same at 1W as it does at full volume!

The sound is also somewhat different. Although Blackstar hasn't specified what has changed, high-gain tones are noticeably different in the new V4. Whether they sound better or worse will be up to you, but the more mid-range-focused approach certainly makes them more realistic.

Features of the Blackstar ID:CORE V4

Now, no Blackstar ID:CORE V4 review would be complete without a thorough rundown of all the main features. If you're on the verge of buying this (or any other) practice amp, make sure you take these aspects into account:

Overall Sound - 5.0

The first factor you should consider when buying a practice amp is overall sound quality. And honestly? It doesn't get much better than this when dealing with this price range.

The Blackstar amps do a fantastic job at emulating each of the six amp voicings included. From clean bright tones to high-gain, dirt-full presets, these tiny powerhouses can handle everything you can imagine.

And, as I already mentioned, the V4 generation takes a more mid-range-focused approach to tone-crafting. While this may not be everyone's cup of tea, I find that it makes everything sound a bit more realistic and punchy.

Software Editor - 5.0

Now, when it comes to modeling amps, there are few things more important than a good software editor. Otherwise, you could end up wasting hours on end fighting against knobs and switches to dial in your ideal tone.

In that sense, the Architect software is everything I could ask for, and more. With its clean, easy-on-the-eyes interface, this single-pane editor will let you craft tones without overwhelming you with thousands of options and tweaks.

On the top section, you'll find your usual amp control panel as well as a three-band EQ. Below that is the FXs section, and on the right, you'll find an integrated free version of Cab Rig Lite. Forget about being limited about your tone — the Architect software will open up a whole new sonic playground for you.

Modeling Capabilities - 4.5

The Blackstar ID:CORE, in all its generations, features six amp voicings (or three models) that each emulate a different amp and cabinet combo. These all sound absolutely amazing, managing to capture the spirit and nuances of the original setups.

These are the six voices included:

Clean warm

Clean bright

Crunch

Super crunch

OD 1

OD 2

So, in essence, there are three models (clean, crunch, and overdrive) with two options each. Taking into account the ISF knob, there's little left to ask for. However, I would have liked some extra options included, such as a more vintage tweed emulation.

Included FX - 4.5

The Blackstar ID:CORE V4 features a complete effects section with three simultaneous FX slots. Each of these three slots offers four different types of FX, giving you endless possibilities to shape your sound.

These are the FX included in the Blackstar ID:CORE V4:

Modulations: Phaser, Chorus/Flanger, Envelope, and Tremolo

Delays: Linear, Analogue, Tape, and Multi

Reverbs: Room, Hall, Spring, and Plate

While these included FXs are more than enough for practicing, I would have loved to see some other options included aside from modulation, delay, and reverb. Still, the ID:CORE V4 should certainly fit the bill if you don't own any pedals.

Design and Build Quality - 4.0

There's no denying that Blackstar amps are, and have been, a pleasure to look at. Simplistic and intuitive, the ID:CORE V4 is no exception to this, making it a fantastic option for musicians who are just starting out.

As for build quality, I can assure you that the ID:CORE V4 is built to last. It doesn't feel cheap at all, and I'm sure that it can withstand moving it around if you're planning on gigging with it. My only pet peeve is that the knobs and user controls feel somewhat... shallow, which isn't all that great.

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 Options

The ID:CORE V4 series comprises three models: ID:CORE 10, ID:CORE 20, and ID:CORE 40. Much like their names indicate, the main (and pretty much only) difference between these amps is their wattage and power. But which one is right for you?

Here's a quick breakdown of each ID:CORE V4 model:

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 Stereo 10

The youngest in the family, the ID:CORE V4 10 is ideal for any guitarist looking to practice almost exclusively at home. The ID:CORE 10 only features 10W of total power divided into two 3-inch speakers, making it a bit underwhelming for playing with other people.

Still, it's a fantastic choice for at-home practicing or mostly acoustic jamming sessions. All other features remain the same as the other models — with the exception that you can't use a footswitch with the ID:CORE V4 10.

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 Stereo 20

The Blackstar ID:CORE V4 20 is, quite possibly, the flagship model of the ID:CORE series. The size and 20W power is ideal for practicing at home and jamming with other people, and it doesn't sacrifice any other features for its versatility.

To put it simply, the ID:CORE V4 20 is the best option for most musicians looking at practice amps that won't break the bank. The main downside of this amp is that it probably won't be enough to play live — so make sure you keep that in mind if you're a gigging musician.

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 Stereo 40

Now we're moving on to the big guns. The ID:CORE V4 40 is powerful... and I mean really powerful. Equipped with two 6.5-inch speakers, this beast of an amp can output a total of 40W, which should be more than enough for rehearsals, live gigs, and, of course, at-home practicing.

This potency may seem a bit overkill when it comes to practice amps, but I can assure you its completely worth it if you can spend those extra bucks.

Blackstar ID:CORE High Power

Although they aren't technically part of the V4 generation, the ID:CORE High Power amps (the ID:CORE 100 and the 150) are similar enough to be included in this list. These absolute powerhouses can output 100W and 150W of blasting sound, making them the perfect choice for gigging guitarists.

Furthermore, they include built-in loopers and a few extra effects that can't be found on the V4 amps — but everything else remains the same. If you find that a practice amp just isn't cutting it in terms of power, then you can't go wrong with the High Power amps.

What to Know Before Buying

Finding the perfect practice amp can be a tough challenge — and even more so if you're a beginner. There are dozens of factors to keep in mind, and all while keeping a close eye on the budget department!

To make it a bit easier for you, I compiled three of the most important aspects to keep in mind while shopping for a practice amp:

Usage Scenario

The first and most important factor you should consider when looking for amps is what you'll use it for. Do you just want an amp to practice at home without disturbing your neighbors? Or are you more interested in playing live with a band?

The total power of the amp should adapt to this, but how can you know how much is enough for each case? Here's a quick rundown of the wattage needed for some scenarios:

5-15 watts: At-home practice and mostly acoustic jam sessions

At-home practice and mostly acoustic jam sessions 20-40 watts: Band rehearsals and live playing (in very small venues)

Band rehearsals and live playing (in very small venues) 40-60 watts: Live playing in small and medium venues

Live playing in small and medium venues 60+ watts: Live playing in medium and somewhat large venues

Naturally, these numbers will vary depending on the room you're playing in, how many people are there, which other instruments you're playing with, etc. But they still work as a rough guideline in most cases!

In this aspect, the ID:CORE series has got you covered. You can opt for the 10W, 20W, or 40W options in the V4 generation, or move on to the High Power series if you're looking for 100W or 150W amps.

Modeling vs Solid State vs Tube

You probably already know that there are three types of guitar amps: tube, solid state, and modeling amps. But how do you know which one is right for you?

Well, for most people (especially beginners), tube is mostly out of the question. Tube amps are unique in the sense that they have an unbeatable sound — but they are loud. And I mean very loud.

And to make matters even more complicated, tube amps sound worse the more you lower the volume. While they may be great for tone-obsessed guitarists, they are completely overkill and, more often than not, inconvenient for the at-home musician.

Solid state amps, on the other hand, are way more manageable than tube amps without sacrificing tonal quality too much. These amps sound pretty much the same at lower volumes, making them a fantastic choice for practicing. But the main downside is that they are pretty lacking in terms of on-board effects.

And... well, you probably guessed it: that's where modeling amps come in. Modeling amps are fundamentally digital, allowing you to fully modify your tone with amp simulators and effects. This makes them the most practical choice for most guitarist — especially those who don't have a pedalboard or are looking to simplify their practice setup.

Last but not least, you should consider how you'll use the on-board effects. Do you own any pedals? Or will this be your first introduction to the FX world?

If it's the latter, then amps like the Blackstar ID:CORE V4 are a fantastic starting point. They'll help you understand basic concepts such as chain order, wet/dry levels, and crucial parameters, among others. But if you already own a pedalboard, you may find little use for these effects, as they don't offer a lot of customization.

Another aspect to consider is whether or not you'll need a footswitch. If you aren't familiar with pedals, a footswitch allows you to alternate between effects and presets while you're playing. So if you're interested in playing live and experimenting with tones, you'll probably want to look at footswitch-compatible amps!

Alternatives to the Blackstar ID:CORE V4

There are dozens of options when it comes to practice modeling amps, and pulling the trigger on a specific one can be nigh on impossible. But don't worry! I compiled four key competitors of the Blackstar amps and compared its crucial points to make it a bit easier for you:

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 vs Vox VT20X

If there's one amp that can rival the ID:CORE V4, it's the Vox VT20X. This amazing amp comes equipped with eight amp models and 12 on-board effects, as well as tuner, footswitch compatibility, and tap tempo. And, what's more, the VT20X can handle up to 60 different presets!

The aspect which I don't like as much is the included tube inside the preamp. While this hybrid tube/digital technology definitely seems interesting, I find it's a bit... underwhelming at times.

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 vs Fender Mustang GTX 50

The Fender Mustang GTX 50 is a top competitor of the ID:CORE series, although it offers a more... digital approach to tone-crafting. Most tone-related features are contained within a tiny screen on top of the amp, which can make things a bit more tedious.

But if you don't mind the slower workflow, the Mustang GTX 50 is as good as it gets. 40 amp models, fully customizable signal path, dozens of effects, 200 presets, looper, and many other features are the name of the game here!

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 vs Marshall MG15GFX

The MG15GFX is a modern approach to the classic Marshall incredible sound, complete with four amp voicings, four effects, and reverb. Although it's a bit more modest than the ID:CORE V4, it does have a few aces under its sleeve.

The thing I like the most is that it features an on-board 3-band EQ that can greatly improve your tone. But, unlike Blackstar ID:CORE, the MG15GFX just doesn't feel as versatile when it comes to pure modeling capabilities.

Blackstar ID:CORE V4 vs Boss Katana-Air EX

The Boss Katana series has been widely praised among the guitar community due to its reliability and versatility. Equipped with five amp voicings, 60 effects, on-board 3-band EQ, and stereo speakers, the Katana-Air EX is nothing short of amazing.

The tonal quality of this one is, quite simply, astonishing. Thanks to the six preset slots and extensive tone-shaping tools, you'll be able to dial in any sound you can imagine! All in all, the Katana-Air EX is a bit of an upgrade from the ID:CORE V4 — but it does cost a few extra hundred dollars.

Check out some more of our picks for the best modeling amps if you'd like to see even more options.

Final Verdict

The Blackstar ID:CORE V4 is the perfect solution to your tone-related problems — whether you're looking for old-school British sounds or more modern American tones, the ID:CORE has got you covered. Its modest size also packs in an astonishing number of features, such as super wide stereo sound, infinite shape feature, and power reduction!

And, of course, that's not to mention the six amp voicings and 12 onboard effects included, which can be fully customizable through the Architect software. All in all, you just can't go wrong with the Blackstar ID:CORE V4 if you're looking to practice at home or play in small venues.

If you're after an alternative (maybe more analog) approach to tone modeling, I recommend you take a look at the Vox VT20X instead. Or, if you're looking for an upgrade from the ID:CORE series, you may want to check out the Boss Katana-Air EX.