Fans Help Oliver Anthony Find His Beloved Farm Truck 5 Years Later

While having a love for music from an early age, Oliver Anthony didn’t start writing music until 2021. Although it can take artists years, and sometimes decades, to break into the music industry, for Anthony it took only two years and one hit song. That song just happened to be “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Not only did the song dominate the airwaves, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first song to do so by an artist without a history of charted songs. Enjoying his time in the spotlight, the singer recently asked for help when trying to locate an old farm truck he once sold.

Videos by American Songwriter

For Anthony, he knows the power of social media. Thanks to the internet, his career took off when his song started to circulate. Currently having nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, the singer decided to ask for a little help when wanting to know what happened to his old truck. Having a connection with the vehicle, he decided to post a picture, writing, “It’s a long shot – But I was just wondering if my old farm truck is still alive?I used to have a flatbed ’91 F350 4×4 with “Ollywoo Farm” on the door.Sold it about 5 years ago, and last I heard it’s on a cattle farm in Mississippi.”

Oliver Anthony Gets A Response

Knowing that it might take some time before a response, Oliver Anthony was shocked when he located the truck just a day later. He updated fans, writing, “It warms my heart saying that thanks to all of y’all, I have located the truck and talked to the current owner in Mississippi. We are going to make a detour after Texas to go visit his farm before the Tupelo, Ms show.”

Posting a picture of the truck now, Anthony is unsure if he will get the chance to own the vehicle once again. He told fans, “I guess it depends on if I have enough “ain’t s**t” dollars with me when I go visit!”

[RELATED: Oliver Anthony Issues Warning for Fans With Fake Abraham Lincoln Quote]

Fans loved Anthony’s search for his old truck as comments read, “This man is using his fame to find his old pickup. I love it.” Another person added, “My man about to have 3,000 rednecks recreating this by next weekend.” And one fan understood perfectly the love for a good truck. “What is it about old trucks? I have a non-working 1993 Toyota pickup & I just can’t part with it.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)