Oliver Anthony Announces 2024 Out of the Woods Tour

Controversial Americana troubadour Oliver Anthony announced that he’ll be hitting the road in 2024, bringing his aptly named Out of the Woods Tour to Northern Europe before swinging back stateside for a solid run of Heartland dates.

Videos by American Songwriter

The blue-collar belter of “Rich Men North of Richmond” fame took to Instagram Tuesday with a humorous video lampooning his overnight success and announcing the upcoming run.

No word of opening acts yet, but we can certainly expect the unexpected from the breakout star, who has yet to embark on a major tour to date despite already having a major reputation to live up to.

[RELATED: Who is Oliver Anthony?]

Presale tickets will be available at Ticketmaster starting 11/16 at 10 AM local time. General onsale tickets will also be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Anthony minted droves of diehard fans overnight with his viral video performance of his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” a working-class anthem with a complicated political message that served to catalyze a loyal following of country music fans.

The Out of the Woods Tour’s US dates mostly serve off-the-beaten-track outposts, true to Anthony’s blue-collar image and sure to please rural fans who don’t get many visitors their way. Tickets are likely to go quickly for the viral star’s first major outing – get yours before it’s too late.

Feb. 1 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus Arena

Feb. 2 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Feb. 5 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Feb. 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

Feb. 8 – Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall

Feb. 10 — London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Feb. 12 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

Feb. 13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

Feb. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 24 — Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 2 — Jupiter, Fla. @ Abacoa Amphitheater

March 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

March 8 — Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Parish Coliseum

March 9 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

March 15 — Willowbank, Australia @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024

April 4 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

April 5 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amp.

April 6 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage

April 12 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

April 13 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

April 19 — Albany, Ga. @ Albany Civic Center

April 20 — Savannah, Ga. @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels

April 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 27 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

May 3 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena

May 4 — Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 10 — Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

May 11 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

May 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion

June 14 — Marion, Ill. @ MTN Dew Park

June 15 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater

June 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

June 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

June 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally

July 18 — Cullman, Ala. @ Rock the South Festival

Aug. 16 — Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwiise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 24 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Sept. 1 — Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair

Sept. 13 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images