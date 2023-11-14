Oliver Anthony Announces 2024 Out of the Woods Tour

Controversial Americana troubadour Oliver Anthony announced that he’ll be hitting the road in 2024, bringing his aptly named Out of the Woods Tour to Northern Europe before swinging back stateside for a solid run of Heartland dates.
The blue-collar belter of “Rich Men North of Richmond” fame took to Instagram Tuesday with a humorous video lampooning his overnight success and announcing the upcoming run.
No word of opening acts yet, but we can certainly expect the unexpected from the breakout star, who has yet to embark on a major tour to date despite already having a major reputation to live up to.
Anthony minted droves of diehard fans overnight with his viral video performance of his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” a working-class anthem with a complicated political message that served to catalyze a loyal following of country music fans.
The Out of the Woods Tour’s US dates mostly serve off-the-beaten-track outposts, true to Anthony’s blue-collar image and sure to please rural fans who don’t get many visitors their way. Tickets are likely to go quickly for the viral star’s first major outing – get yours before it’s too late.
Oliver Anthony Out of the Woods Tour Dates
Feb. 1 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus Arena
Feb. 2 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
Feb. 5 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
Feb. 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
Feb. 8 – Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall
Feb. 10 — London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Feb. 12 — Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
Feb. 13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Feb. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 24 — Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival
March 2 — Jupiter, Fla. @ Abacoa Amphitheater
March 3 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
March 8 — Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Parish Coliseum
March 9 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
March 15 — Willowbank, Australia @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024
April 4 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
April 5 — Round Rock, Texas @ Round Rock Amp.
April 6 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage
April 12 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena
April 13 — Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
April 19 — Albany, Ga. @ Albany Civic Center
April 20 — Savannah, Ga. @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels
April 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 27 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
May 3 — Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena
May 4 — Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
May 10 — Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena
May 11 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
May 17 — Doswell, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion
June 14 — Marion, Ill. @ MTN Dew Park
June 15 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Amphitheater
June 22 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
June 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
June 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally
July 18 — Cullman, Ala. @ Rock the South Festival
Aug. 16 — Lewisburg, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwiise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 24 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
Sept. 1 — Palmer, Alaska @ Alaska State Fair
Sept. 13 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair
