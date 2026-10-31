On This Day in 1951, Lefty Frizzell Scored a 13-Week No. 1 With a Country Classic Later Covered by George Jones and Merle Haggard

On this day (October 31) in 1951, Lefty Frizzell was at No. 1 on all of the Billboard country charts with “Always Late (With Your Kisses).” It spent a total of 12 weeks at No. 1 and was his second chart-topper of the year.

Billboard didn’t start running the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart until 1958. Before that, the publication tracked country singles on three separate charts. One chart collected data on which songs were the most-played in jukeboxes across the nation. Another tracked airplay of country singles. Finally, the third chart tracked retail sales. The publication discontinued the jukebox chart in 1957. A year later, they merged the other surveys. Starting with his debut release, Frizzell dominated all three tallies.

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Frizzell released his debut single, “If You’ve Got the Money (I’ve Got the Time),” in 1950. It went to the top of the country chart. He followed that with “I Love You a Thousand Ways,” a song that started as a poem he wrote for his wife while behind bars. It also topped the chart later that year. He notched two consecutive chart-toppers in 1951 with “I Want to Be with You Always” and “Always Late.” Additionally, “Mom and Dad’s Waltz,” the B-side to “Always Late,” reached No. 2 on the chart.

Lefty Frizzell Inspired Generations of Country Greats

In the 1950s, Lefty Frizzell was one of the biggest stars in country music. He heavily influenced the genre’s next generations of artists, including George Jones. Later, Jones and Frizzell became friends. He also recorded an early cover of “Always Late (With Your Kisses)” in 1973, for his album Nothing Ever Hurt Me.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1951, Country Legend Lefty Frizzell Started a Short Stint as a Member of the Grand Ole Opry]

Merle Haggard was another legendary figure who counted Frizzell among his influences. He recorded a version of “Always Late” for his 2001 album Roots, Volume 1.

Dwight Yoakam became the second artist to have a hit with “Always Late.” He recorded it for his 1987 sophomore album Hillbilly Deluxe. He released it in February 1988 as the album’s final single. It peaked at No. 9 on the country chart.

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