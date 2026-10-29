On This Day in 1952, Hank Williams Ruled the Country Charts With a Song Named After a Famous Louisiana Dish

On this day (October 29) in 1952, Hank Williams was on a long run at the top of multiple Billboard country charts with “Jambalaya (On the Bayou).” Cajun culture inspired the song from the ground up. Williams got the idea for the lyrics after overhearing a conversation about Cajun food. Then, he pulled the melody from the traditional song “Grand Texas.”

The blend of Cajun and country music in “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” made it popular with fans of country and traditional Cajun music alike. Several musicians covered the song but used traditional instruments and translated the lyrics into Cajun French.

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Covers of the song weren’t limited to Cajun artists, though. The Carpenters, John Fogerty, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and many more have recorded it. Brenda Lee performed it during her Ozark Jubilee debut and released it as her first single in 1956.

Hank Williams Scores a Crossover Hit During a Dark Time

Hank Williams was dominating the country chart in late 1952. He hadn’t released a song that missed the top 10 since 1949. At the same time, his concerts were drawing large crowds. However, things were not going well for him behind the scenes. He was in constant pain, which led him to abuse alcohol and painkillers. As a result, he was usually visibly intoxicated when he took the stage. Eventually, he began missing concerts. More specifically, he missed multiple scheduled Grand Ole Opry appearances, which caused Jim Denny to fire him from the show that August.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1952, the Grand Ole Opry Fired One of Its Biggest Stars in a Wake-Up Call That Tragically Came Too Late]

In the early 1950s, Billboard ran three country singles charts, which tracked songs’ jukebox spins, retail sales, and airplay. Williams topped all three with “Jambalaya (On the Bayou).”

It reached the top of the airplay chart for the first time on September 6. Then, on October 4, it topped the best-sellers chart. Finally, a week later, it reached No. 1 on the jukebox tally. It was at No. 1 for 14 non-consecutive weeks. The single also reached No. 2 on the pop chart, giving Williams his biggest crossover hit.

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