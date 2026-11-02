On This Day in 1967, Eric Clapton and Cream Unleashed a Psychedelic Masterpiece That Changed the Sound of Rock

On this day (November 2) in 1967, Cream released Disraeli Gears. The album was a massive success, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries around the world. It was their first hit LP in the United States, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Moreover, its blend of psychedelia, blues, and jazz influenced generations of musicians and shaped the sound of rock music in the late 1960s, early ’70s, and beyond.

The band’s 1966 debut album, Fresh Cream, showcased their blues influences. It did well in the United Kingdom, where it reached No. 6. However, it barely broke into the top 40 in the United States. A year later, they returned with Disraeli Gears, which was a large departure from their debut. It was more experimental and bridged the gap between traditional blues and the burgeoning psychedelic rock scene in the United Kingdom.

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Disraeli Gears didn’t happen in a vacuum, though. The band played their first headlining dates in the United States in August 1967, during what would come to be called the Summer of Love. San Francisco, California, where Cream headlined the Fillmore, was the epicenter of the growing hippie movement. Their long, improvised jams, which stretched songs like “Sweet Wine” and “Spoonful” to 20 minutes at times, made them incredibly popular.

Disraeli Gears also introduced a pair of hit singles that became classic rock radio staples decades later. “Strange Brew” was a No. 17 hit in the United Kingdom. The standout for American audiences, though, was “Sunshine of Your Love,” which reached No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Eric Clapton on Cream’s Lasting Influence

During a 2004 interview with Uncut, Eric Clapton spoke briefly about the lasting influence of Cream.

When asked if the three-piece were the fathers of heavy metal, he pointed to another band. “There was a band called Blue Cheer who, I think, were probably the originators of heavy metal because they didn’t really have traditional roots in the blues. They didn’t have a mission,” Clapton explained. “It was just about being loud. Cream was very loud, too, and we got caught up in having huge banks of Marshall amps just for the hell of it. But we had a really strong foundation in blues and jazz. Led Zeppelin took up our legacy,” he added.

[RELATED: Remember When Legendary Supergroup Cream Came to an End After Only Two Years Together at Their Farewell Concert in 1968?]

While Clapton said he wasn’t a fan of how Led Zeppelin carried that legacy, they became one of rock’s biggest bands. Notably, they heavily influenced Black Sabbath, which many music historians have labeled the first heavy metal band.

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