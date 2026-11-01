On This Day in 1975, a Legendary Rock Band Played Its Final Concert Before Two Members Went on to Join the Rolling Stones and The Who

On this day (November 1) in 1975, Faces played their final show at the Labor Temple in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When they embarked on their tour earlier that year, Rod Stewart’s solo career was already taking off. At the same time, Ronnie Wood was already playing with the Rolling Stones. They officially announced their split that December.

The band formed in 1969 when guitarist and vocalist Steve Marriott left Small Faces to form Humble Pie. The remaining members–Ronnie Lane, Kenney Jones, and Ian McLagan–recruited Stewart and Wood to take his place. They had previously played together in the Jeff Beck Group.

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Stewart was already recording as a solo artist when he joined the band. His growing stardom caused tensions within the band. They felt like he was overshadowing them. Then, in 1973, bassist Ronnie Lane left the band after not being allowed to sing lead vocals. He later formed Slim Chance and had some success. Unfortunately, his multiple sclerosis took him out of the music business in 1980.

In 1975, Faces embarked on a North American tour as tensions in the band continued to grow. Wood had already played guitar on the Rolling Stones album Black and Blue and toured North America with them. Additionally, he released his first solo LP, I’ve Got Me Own Album to Do in 1974. In hindsight, the writing was on the wall.

Former Faces Members Went on to Bigger Things

Ronnie Wood officially joined the Rolling Stones in April 1976. However, he was flirting with the idea of joining the band much earlier. As a result, Faces announced their split in December 1975, roughly a month after finishing their North American tour.

“The Stones had courted Woody for ages, and their interest in him was no secret,” Rod Stewart wrote in his autobiography, Rod. “I don’t think anyone was surprised that eventually he couldn’t resist, or blamed him for succumbing. How many guitarists wouldn’t have wanted to join the Rolling Stones?”

Wood wasn’t the only one to find success after the band dissolved. Stewart’s star rose quickly in the late 1970s and he became a household name.

After Keith Moon died, Pete Townshend invited Kenney Jones to join The Who. He was with the band until 1988.

[RELATED: Ronnie Wood Shares the Story of How He and Rod Stewart Helped Form the Faces After Steve Marriott Quit the Small Faces]

Keyboardist Ian McLagan became an in-demand session musician and released several solo albums. He recorded with Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Joe Cocker, Bonnie Raitt, The Georgia Satellites, and many others. McLagan also worked as a sideman, playing live with Dylan, the Rolling Stones, James McMurtry, the Black Crowes, Warren Haynes, among others.

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