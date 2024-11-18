The No. 1 Hit Blake Shelton Was “Afraid” to Release Before a Country Legend Told Him to “Shut Up” and “Trust Us”

Blake Shelton has had quite the career since making his country music debut in 2001. The Oklahoma-born artist has produced 29 No. 1 singles, and it all started with “Austin.” The debut single from Shelton’s eponymous debut album spent five weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. “Austin” truly set the tone for an illustrious career. And no one was more shocked by the track’s enormous success than Blake Shelton himself.

Blake Shelton Worried This Song Wasn’t “Fun” Enough

Country music of the late ’90s and early aughts could often fit into two categories: the tear-jerking, heart-wrenching ballad, or the rollicking, beer-swilling party anthem.

As anyone who’s ever listened knows, “Austin” is much more of the latter. That’s exactly why Blake Shelton was reluctant to release the song as his introduction to country music fans. He was convinced no radio programmer would play the track—and in 2001, radio play could make or break an artist.

“I was so afraid of that song … I was just convinced that, you know, to be a new artist, you needed to come out with maybe an up-tempo or something fun, you know?” the former Entertainer of the Year told Taste of Country Nights. “And ‘Austin’ is this super slow ballad story song about an answering machine.

Fortunately, Country Music Hall of Fame producer Bobby Braddock was able to help change Shelton’s mind. “People that were like, ‘No, listen, shut up. Trust us on this one,’” he said.

The “Ol’ Red” singer added, “I’ve never been so happy in my life to be that wrong about something, you know?”

Shelton Can’t Wait To Play These Songs Back to Back

Last year, Blake Shelton stepped away from his coaching gig on The Voice after 12 years and 23 seasons. Still figuring out his next move, the “Boys Round Here” hitmaker leaned into farm life with wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons.

However, Shelton always knew he couldn’t stay away from country music forever. “I never want to get that far away from what I feel like I meant to do ever again,” he told People.

The 10-time CMA Award winner released his latest song, “Texas,” last Friday (Nov. 15.) And he tells Taste of Country NIghts that he can’t wait to play “Austin” and “Texas” back to back.

