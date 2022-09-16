Ozzy Osbourne Debuts Three-Part Video on the Making of His New LP ‘Patient Number 9’

Legendary rocker and frontman Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a new three-part video for the making of his newest LP, Patient Number 9.

The first installment of the behind-the-scenes series is out now and fans can see the video below via Osbourne’s YouTube page.

Following the release of his much-anticipated album release, Osbourne is giving fans an inside look into the making of the project with a three-clip video series, featuring interviews and in-studio clips with some of the featured performers.

The next two installments will drop on consecutive Fridays and the mini-series concludes with exclusive interviews with the bat-chomping frontman and the album’s producer, Andrew Watt.

Sharon Osbourne, Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Osbourne’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), and Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) also offer insight into the making of the album.

The series was created and produced by Jack Osbourne with interviews conducted by renowned British journalist Phil Alexander.

Patient Number 9 marks Osbourne’s 13th solo studio album. It’s a heavy, hard-hitting offering with big names. And for the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Iommi appears on an Osbourne solo album.

The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, McCready Wylde, Smith, and the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters. Old friend Trujillo plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with McKagan and Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) supplying bass on a few songs.

Ozzy Osbourne (Photo: Nitin Vadukul)