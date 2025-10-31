Ozzy Osbourne’s Grandson Recreates Infamous “Bat” Moment in New Video

On July 22, 2025, the music industry lost one of the most recognized figures in heavy metal – Ozzy Osbourne. Although known as the Prince of Darkness, even Ozzy couldn’t hide his soft side as he continuously gushed over his wife and kids. And thanks to the hit show The Osbournes, fans received a special glimpse into their turbulent lives. But with his passing, many took a moment to honor the legacy of Ozzy. And recently, Kelly Osbourne’s son decided to celebrate his grandfather by recreating his infamous bat incident.

Videos by American Songwriter

While only 3 years old, Kelly’s son, Sidney, whom she shares with Sid Wilson, showcased his heavy metal heart in a recent video. Posting a video on TikTok, Sidney looked at the camera as he bit the head off a bat. And before even clicking on the video, the bat was not real. Only a plush toy, the moment was special, given the history of Ozzy. And to make it better, after disposing of the head, Sidney flashed a smile at the camera as “Crazy Train” played.

For Kelly, it was just another heartfelt moment as she continued to mourn the passing of her father. She captioned the post, writing, “Learned from the greatest, Papa!”

[RELATED: Geezer Butler Recalls Being Shocked by How Ill Ozzy Osbourne Was at Back to the Beginning Rehearsals]

The Moment Ozzy Osbourne Became An Icon

Online, fans couldn’t get enough of the touching video, with comments reading:

“Imagine your dad is Sid Wilson from Slipknot and your grandfather is Ozzy. He’s so cute.” “The fact yall have a bat with a removable head is iconic in itself.” “Before I even saw who posted this I thought, ‘He even looks like Ozzy.’” “He will be a legend just like his grandfather, father, mother, grandmother.”

Just one of many memorable moments in Ozzy’s career, the icon solidified himself as a legend in heavy metal on January 20, 1982, when a fan tossed a dead bat on the stage. Not knowing the bat was real, the singer quickly snatched up the animal and bit the head off.

While shocking fans, Ozzy himself was in for a surprise. He wrote in his memoir, I Am Ozzy, “For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine. I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin.”

Knowing the show must go on, Ozzy finished the concert before staff rushed him to the hospital to receive more than a few rabies shots. But even with the unexpected trip to the hospital, the moment became a defining chapter in Ozzy’s larger-than-life legacy.

(Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)