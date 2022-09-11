Ozzy Osbourne Fans Upset After NBC Airs Only Seconds of His Halftime Performance

Only a few seconds of Ozzy Osbourne’s halftime performance at the NFL kick-off game was broadcast on television by NBC.

The singer performed a multi-song medley at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. The game marked the first of the 2022 NFL season.

However, many viewers were left disappointed that only a few seconds of the set were broadcast on air. During halftime, broadcaster Maria Taylor introduced the rock icon, and the screen cut to him halfway through a performance of the title track of his new album, “Patient Number 9.”

It was only featured on screen for a few seconds before NBC cut back to pundits discussing the first half of the game. See fan-shot footage from his performance and a few disappointed fan reactions below.

The @NFL and @NBC need to immediately apologize to both Ozzy & the millions watching for not showing his halftime performance. No excuses! — Adam William (@Adam___William) September 9, 2022

Wtf was that? You say “here’s Ozzy Osbourne” cut to him for 5 seconds then back to the half time recap no one cares about? Thanks NBC. #NFLKickoff — Lawrence Gutierrez (@Lettuce_505) September 9, 2022

Don’t get me wrong I’m invested in this game but the audacity for NBC to only show 2 seconds of Ozzy’s performance is absolutely criminal I’m actually offended — Billz ☀️ (@ayyyyeitsbillie) September 9, 2022

The event was Osbourne’s first live performance in nearly four years. His last appearance was before the pandemic during the AMA Awards. Performing alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott, the trio delivered a rendition of their collaborative track “Take What You Want.” In a recent documentary, Malone recalled performing with the legendary rocker calling the moment “fucking mind-blowing.”

Osbourne’s 13th studio album, Patient Number 9, was dropped a day after the NFL performance. The album features a host of collaborators, including Jeff Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zack Wylde, and the late Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )