Social Media Jokes Blake Shelton Has Been Reduced to “Nepo-Boyfriend Status” After Super Bowl Snub

Social media is jokingly speculating Blake Shelton’s main title may now be “Gwen Stefani’s husband.” Of course, Shelton is a massive star in his own right. However, the former “Voice” coach’s snubbing of on-screen recognition at Sunday’s (Feb. 11) Super Bowl has fans cracking jokes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blake Shelton reduced to nepo-boyfriend status,” one user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What Does “Nepo-Boyfriend” Even Mean?

Per Australian entertainment outlet Who magazine, a “nepo-husband” is a partner who profits from the celebrity status of their significant other.

In one recent example, fans applied the derogatory term to British actor Joe Alwyn after his six-year relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift ended last spring.

“#JoeAlwyn was a nepo husband who got at least three acting roles handed to him via #TaylorSwift connections,” one X user wrote in April 2023. “He also has song writing credits courtesy of her.”

[Get Tickets to See Blake Shelton Perform Live]

Fans Say Blake Shelton Snubbed Onscreen at Super Bowl

During CBS’s Super Bowl Broadcast, cameras panned to show various celebrities watching the big game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (The Chiefs would ultimately best the 49ers 25-22 in a dramatic overtime finish, securing the franchise’s third Super Bowl victory in five years.)

Cameras lingered on stars such as Beyonce and Jay-Z, Post Malone, LeBron James, and Lady Gaga. An official Super Bowl graphic popped up onscreen to identify each celebrity.

However, when Shelton and Stefani were shown, only Stefani’s name popped up onscreen—despite a clearly visible Shelton in the background of the shot.

The social media hive mind took notice: “They did realize that Blake Shelton was literally standing behind Gwen Stefani, right…” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

They did realize that Blake Shelton was literally standing behind Gwen Stefani, right… #SuperBowl — Anna Huffstutler (@A_Huffstutler) February 12, 2024

Others seemed to find the slight amusing: “Laughing at the fact they showed Gwen Stefani and didn’t highlight that Blake Shelton was also there beside her,” one X user laughed.

Laughing at the fact they showed Gwen Stefani and didn’t highlight that Blake Shelton was also there beside her 😂



And no mention that @JeffGordonWeb is there? — Jordan Ferrell (@FerrellonFM983) February 12, 2024

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Debut New Single at Super Bowl

The couple, who met in 2015 on the set of “The Voice” and married in 2020, debuted their new single “Purple Irises” during the pregame Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate, where Stefani was the marquee performer.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Joint Announcement Spurs Huge Fan Reaction]

Featured image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission