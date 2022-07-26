Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Track “Degradation Rules” with Old Friend Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9.

To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.

On “Degradation Rules,” Osbourne offers his signature haunting vocals and Iommi plays his signature metal riffs. Chad Smith and Robert Trujillo play drums and bass, respectively.

“Degradation Rules” is the second single from the upcoming Osbourne solo offering. Earlier, the metal staple released the title track, which features legendary lead guitar player Jeff Beck.

Also to be featured on Patient Number 9 are Eric Clapton, Mike McCready, Zakk Wylde, Duff McKagan, and Chris Chaney. The late Taylor Hawkins is also on the album.

Osbourne, who is apparently all healed up after a scary bout with COVID, recently appeared at the giant San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (July 22).

In other recent Ozzy news, the singer talked about his forthcoming LP on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard channel with co-host Billy Morrison. During the chat, Osbourne talked about Clapton, AA meetings, and more.

“I really had to fight for this album,” Osbourne said on the radio platform. “It’s been two, I’ve been working it for two years. So after I recorded it, I did a mix and I hated the mix. I hated it. It took a lot of perseverance, you know what it’s like really.”

Check out the new track from Osbourne and Iommi below.

Ozzy Osbourne (Photo: Nitin Vadukul)