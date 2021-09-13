Ozzy Osbourne Releases Newly Reimagined Single Featuring Lemmy

Dark-minded singer and frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, is set to release the expanded digital deluxe edition of his 1991 solo album, No More Tears, on Friday (September 17). Included in the release is a new version of the song, “Hellraiser,” which features a mash-up vocal from Osbourne and the song’s co-writer, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

“Hellraiser,” which Motorhead also recorded for its own 1992 single, was one of four songs from No More Tears, written by Ozzy and Lemmy. The other tracks were “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Desire” and “I Don’t Want to Change the World.”

“I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Osbourne said in a press release. “This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

Sharon, of course, is Osbourne’s wife, who has starred alongside her husband in reality TV shows and starred as part of the female ensemble on The Talk on CBS. (Sharon recently found herself in a bit of controversy.) Lemmy, who passed away in 2015, was a UK-born rocker, famous because of his riffs and his signature facial hair.

No More Tears, which was released September 17, 1991, charted on both the UK Albums Chart and Billboard. The album yielded several top singles.