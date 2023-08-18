Paris Jackson Enlists All-Female Team for “Hit Your Knees”

Paris Jackson is putting female creatives at the forefront with her new single “Hit Your Knees.” Written by Jackson and Linda Perry, the rock-leaning pop song finds the singer proclaiming, Never thought that it could ever be this way/Feelin’ fuckin’ low like somethin’ so insane/No relief and no reprieve/Obscenity just so diseased/Where is she when you hit your knees/Your god, your god, your god.

The song was written, performed, produced, mixed and mastered by the all-female team of Jackson, Perry, Beatriz Artola, Emily Lazar and Emilia Schmier. “Hit Your Knees” was created in partnership with EqualizeHer, an initiative co-founded by Perry and Alisha Ballard to, “Achieve equal representation of women across all aspects of the music industry, from recording studios to stages to board rooms,” according to the website.

Jackson and Perry met at the EqualizeHer LIVE! event at The Troubadour in Los Angeles in October 2022. “The single provides a replicable model for engaging more females within song production,” as described in a press release. “In partnership with EqualizeHer, Paris will use this song to challenge other artists to build a female production team for at least one song on their next album.”

Jackson is currently on tour with rock band Incubus, with shows kicking off on Friday (August 18) at Ozarks Amphitheater in Missouri and concluding on October 6 at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. To further support EqualizeHer’s mission, Jackson is inviting young women interested in working in the music industry to get a behind-the-scenes look at her show while on the Incubus tour.

Over the past year, Jackson has also released songs “Bandaid” and “Just You,” in addition to touring with The Revivalists. She released her debut album, Wilted, in November 2020 which featured the single “Let Down.” The album was co-produced by Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra that marked a full circle moment for the young singer, as she listened to Manchester Orchestra’s music to help cope with the death of her father, Michael Jackson, in 2009.

Photo Credit: Nas Bogado/Courtesy of Rogers & Cowan PMK