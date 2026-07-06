“Party Rock Anthem” Singer and ‘X Factor’ Star Dead at 37

Lauren Bennett has died. G.R.L., a girl group Bennett was once a part of, announced her death on Instagram. She was 37.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the post read. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.”

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“We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us,” the post continued. “Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.”

No details about Bennett’s cause or manner of death were immediately avaiable.

What to Know About Lauren Bennett

Bennett started of her music career as a teenager, when she competed on The X-Factor. That Top 12 appearance put her on Pussycat Dolls singer Robin Antin’s radar.

Antin tapped Bennett to become part of Paradiso Girls, prompting the then-17-year-old to move to Los Angeles to join the girl group.

The group, whose debut single, “Patron Tequila,” charted, disbanded in 2010, one year after their formation.

Next, Bennett made the biggest move of her career, recording a feature on LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem.” The song hit No. 1 in 20 countries, including the United States.

In 2013, Bennett followed up that success by becoming part of G.R.L. alongside Simone Battle, Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula van Oppen.

The group’s debut single, “Vacation,” was followed up with the girls’ feature on Pit Bull’s “Wild Wild Love.” Their breakthrough single, “Ugly Heart,” charted in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

G.R.L. disbanded in 2016 after Battle’s death. They reformed as a trio in 2016, and continued touring in the years that followed. The group promoted new music on the way in 2021.

Back in February, Bennett promoted her new band, Larkspur. Bennett appeared in the country music band alongside her brother, Ryan Bennett. Together, they covered classic country songs, as well as current hits in the genre.

According to her Instagram page, Bennett welcomed a baby girl, Harlow, in 2019 with Kenny Wormald.

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