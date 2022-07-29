Rage Against the Machine has been pulling out a number of past classics during their ongoing reunion tour. Earlier this week, live at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the band revisited their 1999 track “Born of a Broken Man” for the first time in 14 years.

The band originally released the track as part of their album The Battle of Los Angeles. The slow-building song proved to be an enduring crowd pleaser, as the audience erupted once the intro got underway.

Due to an accident during one of the earlier shows in the tour’s run, frontman Zack de la Rocha remains confined to a chair, performing the song stationary from the front of the stage. Despite his leg injury, he managed to keep the same high-pulsing energy fans have come to know from the group.

My fear is hunting me down / Capturing my memories / The frontier of laos, de la Rocha wails during the song. Watch the performance below.

The band’s ongoing Public Service Announcement Tour kicked off in Wisconsin earlier this month. Their setlists have included a handful of old favorites. In Chicago, Rage performed “No Shelter” for the first time since 2007. The song originally appeared on the soundtrack to the 1998 film, Godzilla. At a show in Toronto, de la Rocha joined opener Run the Jewels for “Close Your Eyes (and Count to Fuck).”

The reunion trek was first announced in 2019 but experienced a number of pandemic-related delays which will keep the band on the road through 2023.

By the time the tour is over the band will have visited 12 countries. They finish up the first leg in the U.S. on August 14 before heading over to Europe for a run of dates. The band will return stateside for another run in early 2023. Find ticket information, HERE.

Photo: Legacy Recordings