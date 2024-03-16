Patti Smith, Corinne Bailey Rae to Head Somerset House Summer Series: How To Get Tickets

Somerset House in London is known for housing some incredible shows, and their Summer Concert Series (sponsored by American Express) is back for 2024. The series will showcase a variety of different artists in genres like hip-hop, R&B, rock, soul, and more. Patti Smith, Corinne Bailey Rae, and The Amazons are just a few artists who will be headlining the concert series, plus a secret special guest who is still TBA.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first concert of the Somerset House Summer Series 2024 will be on July 11, featuring Pip Millett. The final concert of the 11-date series will be on July 21 and will feature Patti Smith and her quartet.

There’s currently a presale event happening now over at Ticketmaster. Fans can choose between general admission and an enhanced ticket through the American Express presale.

General sale will begin on March 19 at 10:00 am local. If the presale event through Ticketmaster ends up selling out, you might have luck on other platforms once general sale kicks off.

Viagogo is our top pick for international tours, concerts, and festivals, so check out what’s available there first.

Stubhub is another great secondary ticketing platform to try as well. Just keep in mind that tickets likely won’t show up on either platform until the presale event is over.

Reserve your spot to see the Somerset House Summer Series 2024 before it’s too late!

July 11 – London, UK – Somerset House – Pip Millett

July 12 – London, UK – Somerset House – Special Guest

July 13 – London, UK – Somerset House – DBN Gogo

July 14 – London, UK – Somerset House – Corinne Bailey Rae / Black Rainbows

July 15 – London, UK – Somerset House – Smino

July 16 – London, UK – Somerset House – The Amazons

July 17 – London, UK – Somerset House – Hania Rani

July 18 – London, UK – Somerset House – The Big Moon

July 19 – London, UK – Somerset House – Cory Henry

July 20 – London, UK – Somerset House – Hak Baker

July 21 – London, UK – Somerset House – Patti Smith Quartet

Photo by Rob Kim

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.