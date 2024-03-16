Did Reba McEntire Confront Taylor Swift for Disrespecting Her? ‘The Voice’ Star Responds

Fans of both Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift have likely heard some buzz on social media about remarks that Reba allegedly made about the pop star, who is currently on her international Eras Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a number of social media posts, Reba was reportedly angry at Swift for being disrespectful during Reba’s performance of the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl.

[Get Last-Minute Tickets To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2024]

A now-deleted Facebook post from an account named “America Loves Liberty” suggested that Reba was disappointed in Swift for laughing and drinking while she performed the national anthem and that she “let her have it” after the event. The comment also suggested that Reba called Swift “an entitled little brat.”

Did Reba Really Call Taylor Swift an Entitled Little Brat?

Reba recently took to Instagram to correct the account’s claims and set the record straight.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet,” said the country icon. “I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

Fans of Reba knew better than to believe anything they saw on the internet, according to comments on Reba’s post.

“I never would believe anything like this about Reba! Trolls are so mean!!” said one fan.

“You are a wonderful person and singer, so is Taylor Swift,” said another.

One commenter took it a step further to clear the air.

“They showed Taylor during the national anthem ….” said the commenter. “Everyone in the box was very respectful and had their hands over their hearts. Taylor laughing and drinking was from an entirely different part of the night. Hope this helps ❤️”

It’s good to hear that Reba has cleared the air on the rumors, but it’s hard to ever imagine her making disparaging comments about a fellow musician!

Photo by Jamie McCarthy

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.