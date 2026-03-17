Luke Combs Pushes Back on People Who Say They Don’t Like Country Music

On Friday, Luke Combs will release his newest album, The Way I Am. His first release since 2024, Fathers & Sons, the singer already promoted the upcoming album with singles like “Back in the Saddle” and “I Ain’t No Cowboy.” But recently, when discussing his career, Combs took a moment to talk about the entire genre of country music and how it is viewed on a global scale. Knowing the insane talent nestled within Nashville, he urged fans and critics from all genres to give country music a chance.

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Ahead of The Way I Am, Combs sat down with GQ to talk about all things country music. But instead of highlighting his time in country music, Combs hoped he could convince listeners to dabble in country music. “So many people have a tendency to say, ‘I just don’t like it,’ when it comes to country music. But they’ve never even listened to it. Country music is so vastly different now, though.”

Not just making a statement, Combs offered examples. “You can love Sierra Ferrell, or you can love Post Malone, and there are thousands of artists in between and something for everybody, whether or not you like to admit it. It’s more diverse than ever, and that was ultimately the goal of last summer: Don’t just give me a chance, but give country music a chance.”

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Although hoping people would listen and enjoy his new album, Combs promised that no matter what – he wasn’t changing. “I’m not going to come out in a unitard. I’m just going to be myself and if you like it, great. If you don’t, you don’t.”

Understanding that not every person will be a fan of country music, Combs was asked about his own children not liking the genre. The singer said, “Look, I’d love my kids to be super into deer hunting, and go with me all the time. But if my kid wants to live in SoHo and be an abstract painter, then hey, that sounds great too—can’t wait to come up and go to the gallery.”

Combs, like most parents, only wanted his children to be happy. And whatever genre brings them entertainment and inspiration is completely fine with Combs. “I don’t need my kids to be anything, you know what I mean? I’m not trying to fill some hole in myself with them.”

While Combs isn’t trying to convince everyone to love country music, he believes the genre deserves a fair listen. And with The Way I Am arriving Friday, fans will soon have another chance to see exactly what he means.

(Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)