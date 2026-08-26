Paul McCartney Recalls Meeting a Young Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry, Says There Was “No Greater Honour” Than Having Her Sing His Iconic Song

In a world full of celebrities, stars, and icons, Dolly Parton was in a category of her own. Not only talented, the hitmaker also used her stardom to help those around her. From her generosity to her ability to make every person feel heard, the world took a moment to celebrate the life of a woman whose impact stretched far beyond country music. At the time of her passing, even the Empire State Building changed its lights to pink in Dolly’s honor. Adding his voice to the long list of tributes, Paul McCartney recalled their first meeting and how “bubbly” the singer was.

Having spent decades in the music industry, McCartney got the chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names. But when it came to Dolly, there was no replacement. Posting a few pictures of them together, McCartney wrote in the caption, “The magnificent star Dolly Parton has died and it is so sad. She was such a wonderful woman. I first met her in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry where she had been playing with the country star Porter Wagoner and was about to start her solo career.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Meeting her at such a crucial time in her career, McCartney was struck by her intoxicating personality. “She was so bubbly and full of life it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed. Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly.”

[RELATED: The Iconic Words Dolly Parton Once Joked Could End Up on Her Tombstone]

The Greatest Gift Dolly Parton Ever Gave Paul McCartney

Highlighting her talents both on and off the stage, McCartney considered it a true privilege to call her friend. And to make it better, Dolly added her own voice to the legacy of the Beatles. And according to McCartney, “There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song Let It Be and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents.”

Play video

Thanking Dolly for making the world a beautiful place, McCartney closed his tribute with a simple declaration. “You were the best.”

Coming from a man who helped change music forever, McCartney calling Dolly “the best” carried a special weight. Yet his tribute focused on more than the awards and success. Like so many who knew Dolly, McCartney remembered the person behind the icon. And that person was a woman whose kindness made her legacy impossible to measure.

(Photo by John Seakwood/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)