Pearl Jam Plays First Show in Over a Year, Debuts Several New Songs

On Saturday (September 18), Hall of Fame grunge band, Pearl Jam, played its first show in three years and, in the process, debuted a handful of new tracks for rabid fans.

The band, which performed at the Sea.Hear.Now festival off the beach in Asbury Park, New Jersey, played six tracks from its most recent LP, Gigaton (2020). In addition, the band was able to introduce its newest touring member, Josh Klinghoffer, Variety reports.

Both Gigaton and Klinghoffer had been planned to be introduced to PJ fans more than a year ago, but neither were able to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the fans in attendance had originally purchased tickets for the festival (as part of the band’s then-planned tour) more than a year ago.

According to Setlist.FM, the Seattle-born band opened with its latest hit single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants.” Then came two songs never played before live: “Quick Escape” and “Seven O’Clock.” Later the band debuted “Never Destination,” “Superblood Wolfmoon” and “Take the Long Way.”

For an encore, Pearl Jam played their hit, “Alive,” from the now-25-year-old record, Ten. The band also played the Neil Young cover, “Rockin’ in the Free World,” and, of course, because they were in the artist’s hometown, Bruce Springsteen’s “My City of Ruins.”

Variety added that Sea.Hear.Now producer and accomplished Asbury Park music photographer, Danny Clinch, sat in with the band on harmonica during their performance of “Red Mosquito.”

“We’re so glad you made it,” Vedder said to the tens of thousands on hand. “We’re happy we could make it and I think we’re all gonna make it together.”

The band thanked Asbury Park and the fest on Twitter after the show:

