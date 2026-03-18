Peter Frampton Announces First Album of New Original Music in 16 Years, Featuring Graham Nash, Sheryl Crow, and More

Peter Frampton is set to return with his first full-length album of new songs since 2010’s Thank You Mr. Churchill. Carry The Light will be released on May 15 and features 10 tunes co-written and co-produced by the British guitar great and his son Julian.

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The album features guest appearances by a variety of well-known artists. They include Graham Nash, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, H.E.R., and lauded jazz saxophonist Bill Evans.

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“The Carry The Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years,” Peter said in a statement. “It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us I’m sure.”

A new track from the album titled “Buried Treasure” has been released as an advance digital single. The song pays tribute to the late Tom Petty and his SiriusXM satellite radio show of the same name. The tune’s lyrics showcase the titles of many Petty songs. The track appropriately features Tench, whom Frampton personally invited to take part in the recording.

Frampton introduced “Buried Treasure” during his 2025 tour, playing the song about a dozen times in concert.

You can pre-order Carry The Light now. The album will be available in a variety of formats, including on CD, as a 180-gram yellow-vinyl LP, and digitally. A limited-edition vinyl version, which will feature a high-quality cover treatment and be numbered, will be sold exclusively via Frampton’s official store, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.

More About ‘Carry The Light’

According to a press release, the “deeply personal” songs on Carry The Light offer “a reflection of [Frampton’s] present, rooted in the challenges, changes and connections that have defined recent years.” Regarding the album’s title, “the light represents wisdom, something to be carried forward.”

Carry The Light engineer and co-producer Chuck Ainlay noted in a statement, “This may be the best album Peter’s ever made. The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he’s trying to get across.”

Nash and Crow lent harmony vocals, respectively, to the songs “Breaking The Mold” and “I’m Sorry Elle.” Morello brought his intense guitar skills to the protest song “Lions At The Gate.” H.E.R. is featured trading guitar licks with Frampton on an instrumental titled “Islamorada.” Evans contributed saxophone to two tracks—“Can You Take Me There” and “Tinderbox.”

Carry The Light is a follow-up to Peter’s 2021 instrumental covers album, Frampton Forgets The Words.

‘Carry The Light’ Track List:

“Carry The Light” “Buried Treasure” (featuring Benmont Tench) “I’m Sorry Elle” (featuring Graham Nash) “Breaking The Mold” (featuring Sheryl Crow) “I Can’t Let It Be” “Lions At The Gate” (featuring Tom Morello) “Islamorada” (featuring H.E.R.) “Can You Take Me There” (featuring Bill Evans) “Tinderbox” (featuring Bill Evans) “At The End Of The Day”

(Photo by Lynn Goldsmith)