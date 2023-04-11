Quavo Says He Won’t Do Any Interviews Until after Solo Album Drops

With three singles released since the death of his running mate and nephew Takeoff in early November 2022, Quavo appears to be inching towards a new solo album release.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Now that he no longer serves an obligation to the group Migos, and his “Unc & Phew” duo lost its other half, the Atlanta rapper is devoting his undivided attention to his own career. This became especially clear on Monday (April 10), when Quavo tweeted that he would not be giving any interviews until the release of his album, which he seems to have revealed is titled Rocket Power.

“#RocketPower All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews,” he wrote.

#RocketPower🚀 All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews ♾🔒 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) April 10, 2023

It’s unclear what stage of the album-making process Rocket Power is in right now, but if his latest singles are indeed in promotion of the LP, it could arrive any day now. The first of these aforementioned songs was “Without You,” which came in the first week of January. He would eventually perform the track at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Next came “Greatness” in late February, which saw him practically confirm the end of Migos as a group as a rapped: Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfuckin’ flow, n***a, Take’ did that / So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a, it can’t come back

Most recently, Quavo dropped “Honey Bun” on March 31, the third release in honor of Takeoff’s memory. Although we now know Rocket Power is on the way, it’s unknown which of these three songs will land on the official track list.

Perhaps, though, the entire album could be a tribute to Takeoff. With the title alluding to Takeoff’s nickname “The Last Rocket,” which was also the title of his November 2018 solo album, Quavo could be preparing to devote an entire LP to his fallen companion. The last time Quavo put out a solo tape was his October 2018 debut Quavo Huncho, which arrived just a few weeks before Takeoff’s album.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)