Phil Collins’ Ex-Wife to Auction off Singer’s Memorabilia 

If you’ve ever wanted to own a part of Phil Collins’ illustrious career, then this may be your chance. Collins’ ex-wife Orianne Cevey is planning to auction off some of his memorabilia as well as some of her high-end clothing.

Orianne has partnered with Koder Auction Gallery for the event, which is scheduled for December 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Phil & Orianne Collins Collection will also have online bidding as well, which starts on November 24.

The auction will feature a variety of things including Phil Collins’ Yamaha piano. Estimated to cost between $50,000 to $100,000, the auction lists the piano as the Collins family piano. Other items owned by the singer include a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox (a marriage gift to the couple) as well as several Paul Wegner musician bronze sculptures.

Orianne will also be auctioning off a portrait of herself created by Romero Britto and several pieces of jewelry and clothing.

In a press release sent to American Songwriter Russ Kodner, a representative from the auction house, explained, “This auction is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire some of the most personal and iconic items from the private collection of Phil and Orianne Collins. These items are some of Phil Collins’ most iconic instruments and collectibles, and Orianne’s most prized possessions.”

Phil and Orianne have had a tumultuous relationship, with the couple marrying in 1999 before divorcing in 2008. They later got back together in 2016 before separating in 2020. Orianne would end up suing the singer in 2022 for half of the profits of an estate they previously shared, according to the New York Post.

Orianne said of the auction, “It pains me to part with these cherished items, but I recently downsized homes and simply do not have room for many of the items. Furthermore, this auction will allow me to donate a large portion of proceeds to the Never Give Up Foundation, which fills in the gaps needed to build a more inclusive future for those with disabilities like Spinal Muscular Atrophy.”

If you’re interested in the event, you can create a bidder now as the pre-bidding period will start on November 24. Visit Kodner.com to learn more about the auction. Phil Collins retired from performing in 2022 after struggling with some health issues on tour. So far, the singer hasn’t commented on the auction, and he doesn’t appear to be involved.

Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images