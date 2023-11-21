Tim McGraw Delivers a Surprise EP, ‘Poet’s Resumé’ Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Tim McGraw gave his fans something else to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Today (November 21), he released Poet’s Resumé, a surprise 6-track EP. Additionally, he unveiled a lyric video for “Runnin’ Outta Love” from the EP. Check it out below. This project follows the release of his most recent full-length offering, Standing Room Only in August.

According to a press release, Poet’s Resumé is McGraw’s way of thanking his fans for the amazing year he’s had. 2023 saw the “Don’t Take the Girl” singer reaching some career milestones. For instance, he won the ACM Icon Award this year. He also received the President’s Keystone Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Additionally, the title track from Standing Room Only brought him his 47th No. 1 single.

McGraw enlisted his longtime producing partner Byron Gallimore to produce the EP. To fill the track list, the singer chose songs from some of his favorite songwriters. Lori McKenna, Brett Warren, Tony Lane, and several others have writing credits on the project.

In an interview earlier this year with Apple Music 1‘s Zane Lowe, McGraw talked about how important making music is to him. “I’m lucky because music is cathartic. And, for me, it’s my therapy. So, to be able to go in the studio and have these great songs and work through your emotional baggage through these songs is a blessing,” he said.

Additionally, he revealed when he would stop making music. “I think the moment that I feel like I’m not improving and learning and getting better every time I go in the studio, getting better with how sonically I want things to sound, how I want to sing, the songs that I want to record. If I get to that point where I think I’m not improving, that’s going to be the time to stop doing it,” he said. “I never want to be the guy that’s just doing the same thing over and over and over again.”

McGraw has been in the music business for more than three decades. He has 17 studio albums under his belt and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. It seems that he—and his fans—continue to enjoy the music he’s making.

