Phish’s Trey Anastasio Announces 2022 Fall Solo Tour

Phish’s Trey Anastasio has announced an upcoming 11-stop 2022 fall tour.

The legendary guitarist of the famed jam band is set to bring his group, the Trey Anastasio Band, to just shy of a dozen cities later this year as the leaves turn color.

Anastasio’s tour will include stops in Montana, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Arizona. The string of dates begins in the Pacific Northwest and will head south from there.

The shows will kick off at Kettelhouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana, on September 23. Then the band will hit Redmond, Washington, on September 24; Troutdale, Oregon, on September 25; and Garden City, Idaho, on September 27.

Then it will continue into California with shows in Riverside on September 30 and Los Angeles on October 1. Those will be followed by a two-night set in Phoenix on October 3 and 4. Then the tour will conclude with shows in San Diego on October 6, Santa Barbara on October 7, and Berkeley on October 8.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Trey Ticketing real-time presale starting July 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Then they will be on sale for the general public on July 22 at 10 a.m. local venue time via Ticketmaster.

Anastasio shared the news on Twitter, writing on the social media platform, “Trey Anastasio Band will head west in Sep and Oct. Presale tickets will be available through a real-time presale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 am local venue time: http://treytickets.shop.ticketstoday.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 am local venue time at http://trey.com.

