Pixies Announce Departure of Long-Standing Band Member, Name Replacement

It’s a sad day for Pixies fans who have been following the famed American alt-rock back for the last decade. Bassist Paz Lenchantin has announced that she will be leaving the band, and her replacement has also been announced as well.

Pixies released a statement on Lenchantin’s departure that provided some additional details. “Lenchantin has exited the band to concentrate on her own projects,” the statement noted. “We are grateful for Paz’s contributions, and wish her all the best going forward.”

No specific reason has been given for Lenchantin’s departure.

Who Will Replace Bassist Paz Lenchantin?

Emma Richardson has been announced as Lenchantin’s replacement. Richardson was formerly the bassist and vocalist of the English rock band Band of Skulls, which she left in 2022 to “pursue a full-time painting career.” It appears that a call from Pixies needing a bassist changed that!

“We are delighted to welcome Emma Richardson on bass,” the statement from Pixies continued. “Emma will make her worldwide touring debut with Pixies on the first night of the ‘Bossanova x Trompe Le Monde’ European tour, beginning this Friday in Dublin.”

Richardson will take over for Lenchantin on March 8 for the band’s Dublin, Ireland tour date and beyond. It is not clear if Richardson is simply a stand-in for the massive upcoming tour, or if she will be a permanent fixture in the band.

Pixies are about to embark on a massive UK, Ireland, and Europe tour before heading stateside for the US and Canada leg of the tour in June. The tour will wrap up in November with an Australian leg.

Lenchantin joined Pixies back in 2014 after former bassist Kim Shattuck was fired from the band in late 2013. She was featured in three different Pixies albums, including Head Carrier from 2016, Beneath the Eyrie in 2019, and Doggerel in 2022. She will be sorely missed!

