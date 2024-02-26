The Driver Era Announces North American Tour in 2024

The Driver Era’s brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch just announced yet another highly-anticipated North American tour. After consecutive successful international touring years in 2022 and 2023, the band will bring their alt-rock and funk stylings back to the United States and Canada. The Driver Era Tour 2024 will span 17 different venues across the east coast.

The tour will kick off on April 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Roxian Theatre and is expected to end on May 8 in Toronto, Canada at HISTORY.

Getting tickets to see The Driver Era: Live On Tour isn’t too complicated. A presale event for Citi customers, as well as an artist presale event, will start on February 28. Fans can sign up for the presale event through the band’s website, as well as VIP early entry packages. There will also be additional presale events that will run until general on-sale on March 1, 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. Fans can also potentially find discounted tickets after the general on-sale kicks off via Stubhub.

The duo just released a single titled “Get Off My Phone” and have also teased the potential of releasing three different albums this year in a recent interview with Consequence.

The Driver Era fans do not want to miss this tour, and tickets definitely won’t last. Get your tickets ASAP before it’s too late!

April 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

April 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

April 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

April 11 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

April 16 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

April 18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

April 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

April 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

April 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 25 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

April 26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

April 30 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

May 2 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 3 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

May 8 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

