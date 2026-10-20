Popular Indie Pop Band Escapes Tour Bus Fire on California Freeway

All members of MUNA are safe after a scary incident. On Oct. 19, the indie pop band took to Instagram to share an aerial photo of themselves standing on the side of a highway after their tour bus caught fire.

“Many personal items were lost but we’re all safe, thank goodness,” they wrote alongside the image.

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KTLA reported that the bus caught fire while driving down a Burbank, California, highway. The California Highway Patrol told the outlet that it got a call around 8:20 a.m. about a burning bus, noting that the driver was initially unaware of the situation.

Eventually, the bus pulled over and the passengers exited the vehicle. The Burbank Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the fire, per the outlet.

The back of the bus, the outlet reported, appeared to have the most damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the outlet said.

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The fire came after the band, which is made up of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin, brought their Gets So Hot Tour Stanford, California. The band has one show remaining the North American leg of their tour, a highly-anticipated concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks.

Next month, they’ll head to Europe for a series of shows, with stops in cities including London, Paris, and Berlin.

It’s been a challenging time for the band. McPherson missed the start of the trek amid their mother’s battle with “an extremely aggressive and terminal form of cancer.”

After their mother died, McPherson returned to the road on Sept. 29 to play at the band’s Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, show. Concerts in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and more followed before the fire.

Following the scary situation, McPherson commented on the band’s Instagram post about the situation, writing, “If anyone could help me find the grandchild of the warlock whose curse is wreaking havoc on my life so that i can carry em up the mountain & fulfill the prophecy / undo the curse that has befallen me that would be much appreciated.”

Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images