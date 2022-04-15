Popular Video Game “Fortnite” Set to Feature Coachella

For those who love music festivals and those who love gaming: this one’s for you.

That’s right, the popular video game Fortnite is collaborating with the popular music festival Coachella for new worlds.

Epic Games, which produces Fortnite, announced recently that it will be working with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to provide fans a whole new experience. Players can tune into Icon Radio, which is Fortnite’s in-game music station, to hear new songs from 30 artists playing the festival this year. Those interested can do so now through May 16.

The game will also be releasing new game “skins,” outfits, and accessories associated with the festival over the next two weekends. Those will be available to players as of Thursday (April 14) and next Thursday (April 21).

“Music is life. Dive into more: https://fn.gg/coachella,” the Fornite account shared on Twitter.

“Coachella’s all about being yourself, so keep the good vibes going doing just that,” the Fortnite Team shared in a recent blog post.

Earlier this year, Coachella announced its 2022 concert lineup—though that has since changed up some after Kanye West pulled out in protest.

There are myriad other artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, Vince Staples, and FINNEAS. And controversial ones like Lil Baby. The festival is slated for the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California.

Shortly after Ye (formerly Kanye) West pulled out of the Coachella Music Festival, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia were announced as his headlining replacements. The singer and EDM group will take over the April 17 and 24 (Sunday) spots which follow headliners Harry Styles (Friday) and Billie Eilish (Saturday).

Photo via Twitter