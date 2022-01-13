Coachella Announces Full Lineup

The Coachella lineup for April 2022 has officially been announced.

The headliners for the two-weekend festival include Ye (formerly Kanye West), Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles.

The festival took to social media to make the announcement, writing to its nearly 1 million fans on Twitter, “YAY! Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10 am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at http://coachella.com.”

As American Songwriter reported, Eilish and Ye had already been locked in as headliners, but Styles was announced more recently just as the entire lineup was hitting the social media airwaves.

Of course, there are myriad other big names, including Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, Vince Staples, and FINNEAS. And controversial ones like Lil Baby.

The festival is slated for the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. And while the COVID-19 Omicron variant is peaking now and may subside as we exit the cold winter months, given the Grammy’s recent postponement, it’s fair to wonder if big festivals like Coachella and others will go on as planned.

In the past, like every significant festival, Coachella had to change its plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. In 2020, the then-headliners were to be Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. But the festival was paused in 2020 and 2021.

Ocean is set to headline 2023, so he will unlikely be there in 2022. Scott, too, given his recent troubles post-Astroworld festival tragedy.

As 2022 continues, let’s hope there are no more tragedies at concerts, no more cancelled shows due to viruses, and way more fun and enjoyment of live music together, side by side as music fans.

