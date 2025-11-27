Post Malone Lights up Dallas Cowboys Halftime Show

Thanksgiving Day football games are one of America’s great holiday traditions. This year, that tradition continues as the NFL broadcasts six live games. Taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys look to lift their record above .500. Each year, the Cowboys help the Salvation Army kick off their annual Red Kettle Campaign with a star-studded Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show. Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson took the stage in 2024, following in the footsteps of Dolly Parton’s iconic 2023 performance. As this year’s performer, Post Malone has big shoes to fill. But the “Pour Me a Drink” crooner, 30, looked more than up to the task as he took the stage at AT&T Stadium on Thursday (Nov. 27.)

American singer and rapper one and only Post Malone performs at Halftime pic.twitter.com/1seLJgi7br — Jαƈƙʂσɳ Tҽҽɳ ❄️🎄 (@teen_jackson) November 27, 2025

Post Malone’s Dallas Cowboy Ties

Post Malone stuck mostly to his latest album, F-1 Trillion, treating the crowd to songs like “Wrong Ones” and “I Had Some Help.”

Whoever chose Jack White w/Eminem and Post Malone to do the halftime shows at both Thanksgiving football games today needs a raise! They’re both 🔥🔥🔥 — Cate Capiak (@catecapiak) November 27, 2025

Releasing his debut album Stoney in 2016, Malone dabbled in hip-hop, pop and trap music before making a hard left turn with last year’s F-1 Trillion, on which he collaborated with the likes of Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and Hank Williams Jr. Seeing the face-tatted rapper don a cowboy hat and boots may have felt jarring to some, but for Malone, it felt like his whole career had been leading up to this moment.

Born Austin Richard Post in Syracuse, New York, Posty settled in Grapevine, Texas, with his family at age 9. The reason for their move? His father took a job as concessions manager for none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

Malone’s halftime show gig drew high praise from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who told Athlon Sports that he was “extraordinarily excited” to see the “I Had Some Help” singer perform at A&T Stadium.

“You know his background. He used to come over every night and sleep in Texas Stadium,” Jones recalled. As previously stated, Malone’s father worked for the Cowboys, and the future Grammy winner would sleep at the stadium while waiting for his mother to finish her shift and pick him up.

“Probably four or five (years),” Jones said. “Had a cot for him and he slept.”

Ahead of his full-circle performance, Post Malone said, ““I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Featured image by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)