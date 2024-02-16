Post Malone Curated the ‘WWE 2K24’ Soundtrack Featuring Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, 100 Gecks, and More

Gamers, music lovers, and wrestling fans rejoice! WWE 2K24 is coming next month. The game comes packed with an up-to-date WWE roster and all the pulse-pounding action fans of the franchise are used to. The new installment also features a killer soundtrack thanks to Post Malone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Malone served as the executive soundtrack producer for WWE 2K24. As a result, the game features music from Posty as well as Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, and plenty more. “The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood,” the Texas native said in a statement. A look at the tracklist for the game will prove that he nailed that aspect.

Malone also spoke about his role as executive soundtrack producer. “This has been a blast. We have a lot of cool ideas. So, I’m super excited,” he said.

Neil Lawi, head of music for WWE also spoke about Malone’s partnership with the organization. “Austin’s passion for music is on full display with the artists and songs he chose for WWE 2K24, which accurately reflects the current soundscape of WWE,” said Lawi. “It’s been so much fun working alongside him to make this all come to life and more so to witness the excitement it brings to him. We are just getting started,” he added.

Malone did more than curate the soundtrack for the game. He will also be a playable character for those who buy the post-launch DLC pack.

Post Malone and More Featured on the WWE 2K24 Soundtrack

As one would imagine, Malone added a little bit of everything to the 12-track collection for the game. Check out the official tracklist below. For those of a certain age, the game’s eclectic soundtrack might bring back memories of the legendary mixes presented in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise.

“Chemical”—Post Malone

“Laugh It Off”—Post Malone

“Hand Crushed by a Mallet”—100 Gecks

“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See”—Busta Rhymes

“Motorcycle”—Colter Wall

“Genesis”—Grimes

“Do It Faster”—Militarie Gun

“Big Rig”—Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

“Not That Nice”—Speed

“Mystery”—Turnstile

“House Fire”—Tyler Childers

“Bettr Off”—Yeat

Three editions of WWE 2K24 will hit consoles next month. The Deluxe Edition and the Forty Years of Wrestlemania Edition both drop on March 5. The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available on March 8.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM