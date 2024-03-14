Post Malone Teases Unreleased Country Song “Missin’ You Like This” and Leaves Fans Wanting More

Post Malone continues to drop clues that a country album is coming. Yesterday (March 13), he took to social media to share a snippet of a new heartbreak ballad called “Missin’ You Like This.” While he hasn’t given any concrete updates on his upcoming project, it is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Yesterday, Malone shared the clip of “Missin’ You Like This” with very little comment or buildup. The post’s caption is only the song’s title. The short video shows the mixing board in the studio as the “White Iverson” singer’s voice croons over drums, guitar, and soaring keys.

In the short clip, Malone sings I knew for a night that I’d be drinkin’ about you. / But it’s years gone by and I’m still dreamin’ about you. / Cross my heart til I die / I swear to God I would’ve never done what I did / If I knew I’d be missin’ you like this.

“Missin’ You Like This” blends a modern country sound with Malone’s signature reverb-laden vocals. In short, it represents a near-perfect blend between modern mainstream country music and classic Posty. The brief clip left fans wanting more and hoping for a release date.

Post Malone Goes Country

Malone has been talking about making a country album for years. Now, it seems like he’s ready to do it. His journey into the genre officially started in November when he joined Morgan Wallen and HARDY at the CMA Awards to perform “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” by Joe Diffie.

Later that night, HARDY announced that the next installment in his HIXTAPE series would pay tribute to Diffie. He released the first two tracks from the collection—“Pickup Man” featuring Malone and “John Deere Green” with Wallen and HARDY. The former landed Malone on the country charts for the first time.

Last month, Malone shared a snippet of a song called “I Ain’t Got a Guy for That” which features guest vocals from Luke Combs.

All signs point to a Post Malone country album coming later this year. However, fans are still waiting for him to confirm it.

