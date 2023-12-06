Brad Paisley Teases Collaboration with Post Malone on Upcoming Album ‘Son of the Mountains’

Last month, Brad Paisley posted a photo with Post Malone in what appeared to be a studio. The post triggered many rumors that the two were working on music together. Earlier this week, Paisley appeared on The Tonight Show and further teased a collab with Malone.

During his conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Paisley revealed that he is almost finished working on his next album, Son of the Mountains. He hinted that it might contain a collaboration with Malone. He confirmed that they had been in the studio together.

“I worked with him a couple nights,” Paisley revealed. “He’s amazing. I love him. He’s the greatest guy and he loves country music,” he added. “We’ll have to see if we do something. You never know.”

Then, they discussed the photo of the musicians in a studio. “As you can tell, I have no say in that photo,” Paisley joked. “I’m a hostage. Along for the ride is how it is for him.”

“We were out,” Paisley added. “I did it twice. I’m hoping whatever we do in the future, we have to have some set rules.”

Whether Malone is partying or working, he goes all in. Paisley revealed what it was like working with the “White Iverson” singer. “I was there all night one night and the other night, I went home a little earlier and he calls me at 11 a.m. and says, ‘Hey, if you can fix that one guitar part in the studio today, I’m gonna go to bed.’ And it was 11 a.m. That’s bedtime for him. You can’t roll with that,” the 51-year-old country star added.

Brad Paisley Adds to Post Malone’s Country Cred

Malone already has some country cred. In 2021, he covered Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song).” Paisley praised the cover. Additionally, the eclectic artist has performed alongside Dwight Yoakam in the past. More recently, Malone appeared on the first singles from HARDY’s forthcoming Joe Diffie-inspired HIXTAPE.

Additionally, Malone landed on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his rendition of “Pickup Man.” The recording features vocals from the late country star. It landed at No. 56 on the survey.