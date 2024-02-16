Megan Moroney Dials Up the Emotion with a Stripped-Down Version of Her Viral Hit “No Caller ID”

Megan Moroney released the track “No Caller ID” to streaming services in January after teasing it on social media and playing it live for months. It’s a staple of her live shows and fans love it. Today, she gave fans a new version of the song to devour. The stripped-down version of the song comes from the Emo Cowgirl Live Sessions recorded at the Clementine Hall in Nashville. Watch the official music video below.

Like “Tennessee Orange” before it, “No Caller ID” was an instant hit for Moroney. The track set the record for the biggest country song debut in streams from a female artist. It amassed more than 8 million global streams in the first week. Currently, the song has more than 10 million streams on Spotify alone. It also hit TikTok and caught on like wildfire, according to The Music Universe. Her video featuring the song reached 92 million views. Additionally, more than 15,000 TikTok videos now feature the song.

“No Caller ID” also brought more eyes and ears to the smoky-voiced up-and-comer. Since releasing the original version of the song in January, she has gained 100,000 new followers across her social media platforms.

The stripped-down version of “No Caller ID” promises to be just as popular. The relatability and vulnerability of the lyrics are, of course, still there in the new version. However, she cranks up the emotion of the song with its latest iteration. As a result, the Emo Cowgirl Live Sessions cut of the song hits harder than the original.

Megan Moroney Discusses Her Influences

Last year, Moroney sat down with American Songwriter to discuss her debut album, Lucky. During the conversation, she revealed the artists who helped shape her sound. “My music and taste are influenced by a lot of different artists,” she said. “I had my mom’s taste growing up, which was country radio. And my dad was really into James Taylor, Eagles, and Gram Parsons,” she added.

Later in life, Moroney started to find other artists that spoke to her. “Then, growing up, I developed a love for my own artists that I discovered. Those are Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Taylor Swift,” she revealed. “So, I think that you’ll probably hear hints of all of those people throughout the album.”

