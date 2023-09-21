Post Malone Hit with Lawsuit by Ex’s Lawyers Who Accuse Him of Abuse

Nearly two months removed from the release of his fifth studio album Austin, Post Malone is now facing some stark allegations. On Tuesday afternoon, RadarOnline reported that they had obtained court documents from a lawsuit filed by Martorell Law, who formerly represented Malone’s ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz.

According to RadarOnline, Martorell sued both Diaz and Malone, whose legal name is Austin Post, last year for violating the alleged terms of a palimony agreement Diaz initially sought with the help of Martorell. Apparently, when Diaz and Malone first split in 2018, Diaz was hoping to earn a payout even though she never married the singer-rapper.

Martorell was approached to aid her in this quest, as she guaranteed them a percentage of the settlement. However, Diaz and Malone would eventually settle out of court for the palimony, which removed any potential for Martorell to be compensated for their services.

Per the newly obtained documents, though, Martorell is alleging that Malone coerced Diaz into the deal, and they believe they have proof that Malone had been coercive and abusive to Diaz throughout their entire relationship.

“Coercion and pressure of one’s romantic partner combined with physical and emotional abuse in violation of the Penal Code, in an effort to deprive that person of competent legal counsel and with the knowledge that the actor is also depriving legal counsel of its attorneys’ fee, constitutes an independent wrongful act,” the motion filed this week reads.

After Martorell first presented the suit in 2022, before any mention of physical abuse, Malone would respond in March. Insisting that the “alleged damages are speculative, vague, and/or uncertain,” Malone condemned Martorell’s claims as “frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation,” as they had initially been seeing a payment from Malone of around $800,000.

Now, though, with their new accusations which they assert can be supported by images and text messages, Martorell says that Malone’s team is the reason they are coming forward with this information.

“Plaintiff’s counsel has, to date, avoided airing out these salacious facts based upon their professionalism and respect for the court process, but given Defendant Post’s counsel’s insistence within pleadings on falsely painting this case as one where Defendant Post lacked the ability to control Ms. Diaz, if the Court finds it necessary for these further specific allegations and the photographic and text evidence thereof to be asserted in pleadings,” the suit reads. “It simply cannot be the case that one of the world’s most powerful celebrities with a documented history of physical and emotional abuse towards his romantic partner uses his power and money to deprive her of legal representation and in doing so, blatantly interferes with a contingency fee agreement robbing her attorney from being paid and gets away with it scot-free.”

Malone has yet to respond to these allegations.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images